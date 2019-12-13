Louisville Fire Department promotes 22 employees at special ceremony

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Fire Department honored its employees who serve the community with promotions on Thursday.
Twenty-two LFD personnel were promoted at Louisville Slugger Field, including nine sergeants, 11 captains, and two majors.
“I think its good for morale,” LFD Captain Dennis Eggen said. “It’s nice to celebrate accomplishments. Morale is a big theme within the department. Anything we can do to increase that and celebrate accomplishments.”
The ceremony coincided with the fire recruit application period which ends Jan. 10.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.