Louisville Metro Council overturns Holy Name landmark designation, hires consultant for parking meters

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Louisville Metro Council Members approved an ordinance Thursday night that overturns the landmark designation for four buildings at Holy Name Catholic Church.
It's a win for the Archdiocese which wants to tear the aging buildings down and build a new headquarters for Catholic Charities.
However, neighbors who didn't want the buildings on South 3rd Street torn down fought to secure them with landmark status.
Council members also decided to take the next step toward adding more parking meters throughout Louisville by approving an ordinance to hire a consultant to gather data on the topic.
The council also approved nearly $17,000 in funding for ADA-compliant restrooms at Fern Creek Park for Miracle League Players.
