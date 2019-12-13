Louisville reports first official flu death of the season

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Department of Public Health and Wellness announced the first flu death of the season.
They said an unvaccinated elderly individual with underlying medical conditions died Dec. 7. The statewide total has now reached four deaths.
"Often there's a lot more pressure to do that as we see those numbers spiking,” Dr. Lori Caloia, of Louisville Department of Public Health and Wellness, said. “People feel a little bit more of an actual threat than earlier in the flu season, but this time of the year, we just try to get the word out."
Dr. Caloia said sometimes people feel invincible to the flu, but that no matter how young, or how old, the flu can be deadly to anyone.
"Unfortunately there are many young people who do get the flu,” she said, “so I think it's important that we talk a lot about the young and the elderly, but the flu shot is really important for anyone, no matter what age they are."
Back in mid-November, WAVE 3 News reported about the death of Brent Teichman. His parents say he died from flu complications, but the health department hasn't confirmed that. Although they said sometimes flu deaths are reported months later, like through death certificates.
"There's very strict guidelines that we go by to determine whether something is deemed a case or not for any communicable disease,” Dr. Caloia explained.
Teichman's parents told WAVE 3 News in November, they too, are urging everyone to get the flu vaccine this year.
The health department is still looking into the case.
