Man accused of killing mother found at auto body shop and her friend
Larry Sauer, 35, allegedly murdered Austin Gamez and Teressa McCoy on Dec. 26, 2017. (Source: LMDC)
By Sarah Jackson | December 13, 2019 at 10:26 AM EST - Updated December 13 at 10:26 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man accused of killing two people and moving their bodies has been charged with murder.

Larry Sauer, 35, allegedly murdered Austin Gamez and Teressa McCoy on Dec. 26, 2017.

According to an arrest slip, Sauer took Gamez’s body to an unknown location. McCoy’s body was discovered the next morning in the parking lot of Bessler Auto Parts, located at 4700 Strawberry Lane.

When officers searched his home in the 100 block of Ottawa Avenue on Dec. 12, they found approximately a half-a-pound of methamphetamine, digital scales and cash.

Sauer was booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections and charged with two counts of murder, tampering with physical evidence and trafficking in a controlled substance.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 14.

