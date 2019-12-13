Man arrested in connection to 2017 double murder

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man Louisville Metro Police believes is behind an almost two-year-old double murder is behind bars.
LMPD arrested Larry Sauer, 35, at his home Thursday evening on Ottawa Avenue. He was charged early Friday morning with two counts of murder in connection to the 2017 deaths of Teressa McCoy and Austin Gamez.
On December 26, 2017 McCoy was found dead from a gunshot wound in the parking lot of Bessler Auto Parts of Louisville on Strawberry Lane. Gamez was reported missing a few days later.
On Friday, neighbors on Ottawa Avenue reacted to the arrest.
“Well, I saw cars out here," Sauer’s next-door neighbor Andy Texidor said. "Larry was in his car, warming up his car. They told him to stop his car, and then they took him out of the car and put him in the [police] car and they left.”
Texidor told WAVE 3 News he was shocked that a guy who used to mow his lawn could end up in handcuffs.
“He really was not the type," Texidor said. "He was cool, kept by himself. Cops used to never come around here before. That’s the first time I’ve seen cops.”
But it’s not the first time Paul Jarboe’s seen LMPD on his block.
He’s lived on Ottawa Avenue for 30 years and says for a year after McCoy’s death, police were a fixture there.
“[They were] constantly going around and driving by or stopping down there and doing something,” Jarboe said. "Even when the house was empty, you know, they’d still be going in the house and looking for stuff.”
LMPD has been investigating for nearly two years, looking through what the arrest report called “numerous search warrants, witness statements, phone records and video recordings.” Detectives recovered “several items of evidentiary value identifying the listed subject’s involvement in both murders just prior to moving their bodies to alternate locations."
Sauer was arrested Friday. Jarboe said it’s a relief.
“Any time you get somebody who killed someone out of your neighborhood then it’s a good thing," Jarboe said.
