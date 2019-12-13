Missing 15-year-old believed to be in extreme danger; Silver Alert issued

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WAVE) – A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a 15-year-old who police believe is in extreme danger.
Clayton Matthew Johnson was last seen in Terre Haute at 2:05 a.m. on Dec. 7, according to Indiana State Police.
Clayton is described as being 5’8’’ tall and weighing 145 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.
He was last seen wearing a black long sleeve shirt with a gray hood, blue jeans and red tennis shoes.
Police said Clayton may require medical assistance.
Anyone with information on Clayton’s location is asked to call the Terre Haute Police Department at 812-238-1661 or 911.
