PRP High School staff member injured during ‘altercation among students’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Pleasure Ridge Park High School staff member was injured during an “altercation among students” on Friday, JCPS says.
According to a letter sent home to parents, JCPS Security and EMS immediately responded. The staff member was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.
"The responsible parties have been disciplined according to district policy and appropriate legal charges are being filed,” the letter states.
The names of those involved have not been released.
