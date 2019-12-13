Report: Lamar Jackson beats Michael Vick’s single-season rushing yards record

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Lamar Jackson made history Thursday night during the Baltimore Ravens matchup against the New York Jets. The former UofL football star has officially broken Michael Vick’s single-season rushing yards record by a quarterback.
An ESPN report reveals Jackson only needed 23 yards to move past Vick’s 1,039-yards record, which was set 13 years ago in 2006.
Jackson broke the record on a measly 5-yard run after a fake to Mark Ingram.
“Lamar, I just want to say congratulations on making history,” Vick said in a taped segment during the game. “One of many milestones that you will surpass in your career. Best of luck in everything that you do. You deserve it. Keep up the hard work, and I’ll always be rooting for you.”
Jackson is only 22.
