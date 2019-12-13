Report: ‘Survivor’ contestant kicked off show for inappropriate behavior

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - ‘Survivor’ contestant Dan Spilo was kicked off the show after an off-camera incident, according to an Entertainment Weekly report, weeks after facing accusations of inappropriate touching by fellow contestants.
This is the first time the show’s producers have had to boot a contestant from the competition.
The shocking removal of Spilo from the game happened at the end of Wednesday’s episode. ‘Survivor’ host Jeff Probst visited the tribe to tell them Spilo was gone and wouldn’t be returning to the game.
A message was shown onscreen that said, “Dan was removed from the game after a report of another incident, which happened off-camera and did not involve a player.”
Spilo had been accused by three fellow contestants that he had touched them inappropriately and was reportedly warned by ‘Survivor’ employees about his behavior. He later apologized during an episode for his actions.
The final straw for Spilo is reported to have happened between him and a crew member.
Spilo is reportedly a Hollywood producer and manager.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.