SnowTALK! Weather Blog: Friday Edition

While the video today will focus on the Sunday PM/Monday system, keep in mind there will be an increase light rain/drizzle this afternoon and evening.
It will taper down on Saturday before our main system rolls in Sunday evening.
While some wintry weather is still possible (north) as it arrives, the warm front is tremendous. And that will play in our favor to make most of this a rain event and perhaps even with hefty rain totals and thunderstorms.
Having said that, the track is still wobbling. So any additional shifts will affect the weather elements at play and time.
I will be in Saturday AM with another update!
