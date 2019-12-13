‘They were fighting by the wells’: Refugee students write book about getting clean water

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A group of Iroquois High School students is sharing their stories in a new book.
It's part of a collaboration with the non-profit organization WaterStep.
The book is about what immigrant students had to go through to get safe water in their native countries.
The book reveals that in several nations, the journey to getting safe drinking water can lead to violence.
“A lot of the times they were fighting by the wells,” Bridget Kearney, an Iroquois High School teacher, explained, “and the girls couldn't go to school because they had to walk to get water. So, I think we just don’t realize how lucky we are here, that all we have to do is turn on a tap and it’s right there for us.”
Friday, the students gathered at the WaterStep head office for a photoshoot for the book, which is set to be published in the spring of 2020. The group also rehearsed an upcoming TED Talk.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.