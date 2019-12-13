The Village Market food hall and bar planned for Paristown Pointe

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A food hall and bar is coming to Paristown Pointe, and it will showcase six local restaurant concepts.
The Village Market is set to open in the spring of 2020, located on Brent Street.
The market will have an outdoor dining area for folks to enjoy good food in an enjoyable atmosphere.
The Village Market is taking over the space that currently houses The Café, which is moving across the street into a four-story building in March.
