76 years after Marine killed in World War II, remains return to Louisville for military burial

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It was a day to remember for a Louisville family who waited a long time for answers about a loved one.
The remains of World War II Marine Jack Bayens, killed in World War II, were brought home to Louisville Friday.
“It was always great hearing the stories,” said nephew Jack Massey. “When I grew up my grandparents always had the medallion of the marines, my grandfather had all the medals in a little box he kept right next to his bed.”
Wondering became part of the story for the family of 20-year-old John Bayens.
They knew the Marine was killed in the Battle of Tarawa, but, long believed he was buried at sea.
“It was always that mystery and it was just exciting for the whole family to find out,” said Massey.
Around a thousand soldiers were killed in that battle and almost half the casualties never found.
A recovery mission in 2014 led by History Flight uncovered several sets of remains.
“Our main function is to not let anyone forget that these soldiers are still coming home and they’re still missing, the family is our main focus,” said Kelly Shehan of Rolling Thunder.
Bayens was identified through his dental records.
Massey and his sister Fran Mitchum never met their uncle, Bayens was still a teenager when his family saw him for the last time.
“We’re finally bringing home to stories we heard, and they’re coming to life,” said Mitchum. “We’re finally putting him to rest to where he needs to be and I think the family will be settled finally.”
Now, they’re part of his homecoming and the history, too.
“He’s was always our family hero and always be a hero and he was, you know, he fought a tough battle and he gave the ultimate for us and our freedom,” Massey said.
Twenty-one other soldiers were found in the same recovery, they’re being identified and will be brought home too.
