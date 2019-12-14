Cards basketball collecting toys for charity before Saturday’s game

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Anyone heading to the University of Louisville men’s basketball game Saturday against Eastern Kentucky can also help make a child’s holiday bright by donating a new toy.
New, unwrapped toys for all ages will be collected at the entrances of the KFC Yum! Center before the game at noon December 14th. All donations will be collected and delivered to Norton Children’s Hospital and Home of the Innocents.
The toy drive is associated with UofL Athletics’ CardsCARE program and Kyle’s Korner for Kids, a non-profit community outreach established in 2011 by former UofL forward Kyle Kuric.
More information on Kyle’s Korner for Kids can be found on their website.
