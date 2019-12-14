CDC says flu now widespread in Kentucky and Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - New numbers were released from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that is shedding light on how dangerous the flu has already been this season.
At least 1,300 people have died from the flu so far this season. There have been at least 2.6 million flu illnesses and 23,000 flu-related hospitalizations.
The flu is now widespread in Kentucky and Indiana. According to the latest flu report from the CDC, 23 states are reporting widespread activity. Ten pediatric deaths have been reported so far across the country.
Experts have warned that flu is hitting the United States early this year, and there are concerns that this early season could mean a particularly severe season overall.
Kentucky health officials say four people have died of the flu this season. The Kentucky Department for Public Health reports that the four people who have died of influenza since September are all adults.
On Thursday, Louisville reported its first death of the flu season. Louisville health officials said the victim who died Dec. 7 was an elderly person who had not been vaccinated and had underlying medical conditions.
Health officials say the current flu season in Kentucky runs from September to May 2020.
Experts recommend vaccination as the best way to prevent the flu and any serious complications from the virus.
