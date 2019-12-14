‘Courageous Carter’, boy who received thousands of birthday cards, has end of chemo party

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A ten-year-old boy who received thousands of cards and thoughtful wishes for his birthday last October had a new celebration party on Saturday for the end of his chemotherapy treatment.
“Courageous Carter” Willett has been going through chemotherapy over the past year. He and his family celebrated the end of chemotherapy treatment at the O’Charley’s restaurant on Outer Loop Saturday.
Kimberly Willett, Carter’s mom, said it was a huge relief.
Carter was diagnosed with Ewing’s Sarcoma just after his ninth birthday. In October, he made a simple request for birthday cards for his tenth birthday.
His parents posted the request on Facebook, where more than 11,000 cards, gifts, and messages were sent to Carter on his birthday month.
