Disc golf charity event in Fort Knox collecting donations for Toys for Tots

FORT KNOX, Ky. (WAVE) - Disc golfers from around Kentucky and Indiana headed to Muldraugh Disc Golf Course in Fort Knox, donating toys to participate in a disc golf charity tournament event.
With five dollars and a donation of a toy to Toys for Tots, disc golfers got a chance to compete in either a professional or amateur division tournament with players all across the state.
Nathan Darnell, the event organizer, said the idea came about to bring together his love of disc golf with charity work.
“When I was younger, I was actually a child that needed toys from Toys for Tots, and this was an idea to kind of combine two different things,” Darnell said. “I figured this would be a great way all of us, many of the players here are family members, fathers, husbands, so on and so forth. And it would be a good way to get all of us together to give back to the community.”
The winner of the pro-am tournament also received a cash prize to take home to their family for the holidays.
