Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

ELECTION 2020-BUTTIGIEG-FUNDRAISERS
Swarovski crystals, $900 cabernet and a Buttigieg fundraiser
WASHINGTON (AP) — Pete Buttigieg's liberal opponents for the Democratic presidential nomination are accusing him of being beholden to big-money donors, but Buttigieg is undeterred. He is set to attend a fundraiser on Sunday in California's Napa Valley at an opulent winery. The fundraiser is a measure of the unexpected success of the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, who has vaulted into the top tier of candidates. But it also comes with perilous optics and offers a stark contrast with his more liberal rivals. A Buttigieg campaign spokesman says Buttigieg doesn't solely rely on big-dollar donations and noted he has received an outpouring of small amounts, as well.
ELKHART MURAL
Indiana community members are raising money to save mural
ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — Some members of a northern Indiana community are trying to raise money to buy a building that has a treasured mural painted on one side of it. The Elkhart Redevelopment Commission on Tuesday approved of trying to buy the building that depicts the “Peace Mural," which was painted decades ago by the late artist Kelby Love, who was from Elkhart. Some residents are concerned that the city plans to buy and tear down the building as part of a neighborhood revitalization project. City officials say they want to preserve it, but they also suggested making a replica of the mural.
AP-US-ELECTION-2020-DEMOCRATS
Democratic candidates unite against Trump but little else
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic White House hopefuls agree President Donald Trump must be defeated next year, but the unity ends there. Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren lashed out at former Vice President Joe Biden and South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg on Thursday, accusing them of not being willing to stand up to the rich. That followed Buttigieg suggesting that wiping out nearly all of the nation’s college debt, as Warren has called for, was unrealistic. And all of that came on the heels of a weeklong Warren-Buttigieg feud over past legal work and holding closed-door fundraisers.
ELECTION 2020-HEALTH CARE-IOWA
Iowa Democrats worry 'Medicare for All' hurts key industry
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — In Iowa, where nearly 17,000 residents work in the health insurance industry, candidates are facing questions about how their health care plans could affect jobs in the state. Des Moines is home to Wellmark Blue Cross Blue Shield’s health insurance headquarters. Some candidates have already faced questions about the issue on the campaign trail. This week, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg went on the offensive. Referencing Sen. Bernie Sanders' and Sen. Elizabeth Warren's “Medicare for All” plans, he argued that some candidates' health care plans would "eliminate the job of every single American working at every single insurance company in the country.”
GARY-MALCOLM X BOULEVARD
Gary to rename street for '60s civil rights leader Malcolm X
GARY, Ind. (AP) — The city of Gary is renaming a street to honor controversial 1960s civil rights leader Malcolm X. Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson says one of her last acts in office will be issuing an executive order to rename Virginia Street as Malcolm X Boulevard. Malcolm X, a Muslim minister who broke away from the Nation of Islam in 1964, was assassinated Feb. 21, 1965, in Manhattan. Freeman-Wilson says she''ll issue the Malcolm X order on Dec. 20. It will take effect July 1 because street signs and addresses will need to be changed.
STOLEN URNS
Police: 248 urns worth $124K stolen from Fort Wayne cemetery
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Police say nearly 250 urns have been stolen from a northeastern Indiana cemetery. Fort Wayne police say the 248 urns were taken from the Greenlawn Memorial Park. The value of the urns was estimated to be $124,000. WANE-TV reports it's not clear when the urns were stolen.
TROOPER DRAGGED
Indiana state trooper OK after being dragged 15 feet
HOBART, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana state trooper had a close call after being dragged 15 feet while trying to remove a driver from a car during a traffic stop in Porter County. Trooper Brian Runyon had minor injuries and was able to complete his shift Wednesday. Police say the outcome could have been worse: He fell into a lane on U.S. 30 after freeing himself. Runyon smelled marijuana after stopping a driver who was speeding. The man was arrested a few miles away when he drove through a crash scene in Hobart and fled on foot.
BEACHES CLOSED-SPILL
Environmental groups sue steel mill over lake chemical spill
PORTAGE, Ind. (AP) — Two environmental groups are suing a steelmaker for allegedly violating the Clean Water Act at its northwestern Indiana facility more than 100 times in the past five years, including an August spill that killed over 3,000 fish. The Environmental Law and Policy Center and Hoosier Environmental Council filed the lawsuit Wednesday after previously alerting ArcelorMittal of their plans to sue. The groups allege ArcelorMittal breached its Clean Water Act permit after releasing impermissible levels of cyanide and ammonia in August. The spill killed fish, forced nearby beaches to close and kept visitors away from the newly designated Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore.