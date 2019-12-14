Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky health officials say four people have died of the flu this season. The Kentucky Department for Public Health reports that the four people who have died of influenza since September are all adults. On Thursday, the city of Louisville reported its first death of the flu season. Louisville health officials say the victim who died Dec. 7 was an elderly person who had not been vaccinated and had underlying medical conditions. Health officials say the current flu season in Kentucky runs from September to May 2020. Louisville has seen a sharp rise recently in flu cases.