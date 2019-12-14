Mail carrier helps stranded veteran bleeding on doorstep

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - A U.S. Postal Service mail carrier delivered some much needed assistance to a World War II veteran bleeding out on his front porch.
Madison resident Tony Miele said he walked down his driveway on Dec. 9 to get the mail, but didn’t grab his walking cane.
As a result, Miele said he fell on his driveway.
“I tripped just flat on my face, and blood came shooting out," he said.
Miele said aging hips left him unable to move and blood was pooling around him.
“Nobody came by, I’m yelling, most people are here are younger and they work," he said.
He dragged himself up the driveway, but was stranded underneath his doorstep and reliant on a savior.
That savior came with a familiar face.
Postal service worker Daphne Gideon pulled up during her usual route and went into action.
She put a shirt to Miele’s head and called 911.
Doctors at Madison hospital were able to patch him up with no major injuries. Miele said she came just in time.
“If I had to lay there another half hour, before my wife came home, I would’ve been in pretty bad shape,” he said.
Gideon said her timing was meant to be and is glad Miele’s okay.
Miele has a simpler message.
“Thank you so much, I’ll be forever in your debt," he said.
