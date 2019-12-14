Man charged with murder in fatal Klondike neighborhood shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man has been charged with murder in connection to a shooting in the Klondike neighborhood that killed a 20-year-old man.
Lucius Adams, 22, has been charged with murder, tampering with physical evidence and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon connected to the fatal shooting of Jacob Kerr on December 7.
According to an arrest report, Adams went to the home of his ex-girlfriend on the 3200 block of Mid Dale Lane, where Kerr also lived at the time. Police said Adams shot Kerr in the chest, then fled the scene after taking the shell casing with him.
Kerr was transported to University Hospital where he later died from his injuries.
The family reached out to WAVE 3 News with reactions to the arrest.
Joseph Kerr, Jacob’s father, said:
Jacob Charles Kerr has been ministering to me his entire life. He is truly a man of God and Jesus, bringing me comforting messages from Jacob on a steady drip like life support.
One breath at a time, we will continue his mission of honoring Veterans and Law Enforcement by gifting service dogs.
Jamie Kerr, Jacob’s sister, said:
Jacob loved everyone, he could light up any room with his big smile and warm spirit. He cherished his beautiful grandmother Clovene who raised him from the age of 3 along with his dad Joseph Kerr. I love Jacob with every piece of me and I will never let anyone forget how amazing my baby brother is. Jacob is the type of kid that would let me hug him tight and kiss all over him no matter how much taller than me he grew...
His big brother Joseph is helping his father memorialize Jacob’s legacy through outreach work in our community. Our hearts will forever cry for him and smile with him. To the kindest, most handsome baby boy ever, we love you.
From all of his friends from Hikes Point and Klondike...
Long Live JayCee.
Adams is currently in Metro Corrections, no bond has yet been set. He will be due back in court Monday morning.
