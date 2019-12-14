New Albany teen found guilty of attempted murder

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - A New Albany teen was found guilty of attempted murder for stabbing his friend in February.
Braiden Coy was 17 when he was arrested and charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery. He and his friend, John Wheeler, 18 at the time of the incident, were sitting in a truck when Coy stabbed Wheeler.
Coy, who’s since turned 18, was found guilty on both charges Friday night.
According to our partners at the News and Tribune, Coy could face up to 40 years in prison for the attempted murder charge and up to 16 years in prison for the aggravated battery, but the sentences will run concurrent.
The jury came back in in just under five hours.
