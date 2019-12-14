New Orleans City Hall under cyber attack

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - New Orleans City Hall is currently under a cyber attack, sources say.
Sources confirmed that all employees are being asked to shut down their computers and unplug them while the problem is being investigated. They are also being asked to disconnect all mobile devices from the WiFi.
NOPD and EMS are limited to using just their radios. They are also being asked to shut down their computers.
A City spokes person says employees began having issues with their computers around 11 a.m.
Officials are continuing to work to determine the cause of the attack.
Mayor LaToya Cantrell asked city residents to call these numbers if they are issuing problems:
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.