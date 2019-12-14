Phinisee leads IU to 96-90 overtime win over Nebraska

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Indiana (10-1) has it’s own “Big Shot Bob." Much like former NBA star Robert Horry, Hoosiers sophomore Rob Phinisee is making a habit of hitting clutch shots.
He drained a three and drove down the lane for two in overtime as IU held off Nebraska (4-6) 96-90 to improve to 1-1 in the Big Ten.
The Huskers forced overtime when Dachon Burke drained a three with just a second left.
“You don’t want to panic just because he hit a big shot,” Phinisee said. “I feel like our older guys really kept us levelheaded and I feel like we played really hard in overtime and got the win.”
Freshman Trayce Jackson-Davis led Indiana with 25 points and 15 rebounds. Phinisee finished with 16 points and four assists. Josh Smith added 16 points and Al Durham had 14.
The Hoosiers take on Notre Dame next Saturday at 12 p.m. in Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
