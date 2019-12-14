Report: Major League Baseball to remove weed from list of ‘drugs of abuse’, will test for opioids instead

(WAVE) – Major League Baseball has officially removed marijuana from its banned substances list for players, according to an ESPN report.
MLB and the MLB players union made an announcement on Thursday that they will begin to treat weed consumption by baseball players the same way alcohol use is handled within the league.
MLB will now, however, reportedly start to test players for opioids and cocaine.
Rather than imposing penalties for those who test positive for the drugs, they will be sent to treatment.
Any players who refuse treatment will be penalized.
