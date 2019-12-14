Report: NFL player cut from the Giants for calling critic the R-word on Twitter

(WAVE) - The New York Giants cut cornerback Janoris Jenkins from the team Friday, according to an ESPN report, for calling a critic a “retard” on Twitter.
Jenkins used the word, which is a derogatory term for people with special needs, to insult someone on social media who was critical of one of his plays.
When asked about it later, ESPN reports Jenkins referred to it as “slang” that was part of his “culture.”
“This was an organizational decision,” Giants coach Pat Shurmur said of Jenkins’ firing. “From ownership to management to our football operations, we felt it was in the best interests of the franchise and the player. Obviously, what happened this week, and the refusal to acknowledge the inappropriate and offensive language, was the determining factor.”
Jenkins is 31 and reportedly had one year and more than $11 million remaining on his contract with the Giants.
He tweeted Friday after his cut from the team, “Best news ever.. Thank you.” He then sent out an apology for his use of words in an interview with TMZ Sports.
