Rescue squad saves man stuck on ledge of Cumberland River bank

BURNSIDE, Ky. (WAVE) - Fisherman are being credited with helping save the life of a man found on a ledge of the north bank of the Cumberland River.
According to our sister station WKYT, officials with the Somerset Pulaski County Rescue Squad were called to the scene before 9:00 a.m. on Saturday morning. Once they arrived, they found a male subject around 30 feet below the edge of the cliff.
The rescue squad went down to assist the man another 100 feet down to the water’s edge, where he was placed on a boat and taken to an ambulance at Burnside Marina.
A Facebook post by the rescue squad thanked two fisherman that stayed nearby assisting the ropes man from the shore to the dock, where he was picked up.
There has been updates on the man that was rescued.
