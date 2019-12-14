Second suspect arrested for fatal Oldham County Thorntons hit and run, charged with robbery

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The second suspect accused of robbing a Thorntons convenience store on Thanksgiving, which led to the death of an employee, was arrested on Friday.
Quintin Mitchell, 21, was arrested at a home in the 1900 block of Crums Lane.
Mitchell is the son of Terry Larue, who was arrested last week at the same address.
Police say Larue and Mitchell tried to steal cigarettes from a Thortons store on Highway 42 in Oldham County, near the Jefferson County line on Thanksgiving. When the two men fled the store, the employee, Ralph Shain, tried to stop them. Shain was hit by the fleeing vehicle.
The next week, Shain died as a result of the injuries he sustained on Thanksgiving.
