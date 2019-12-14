Sentence modification denied for woman convicted of fatal crash that killed her children

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - A Clark County judge has denied a sentence modification for a woman convicted of OWI that caused the deaths of her two children.
Ericka Fouch, 31, previously requested to have her sentence reviewed. Judge Vicki Carmichael denied that request on Thursday, our partners at the News and Tribune report. Online records show that the reasoning behind the denial is “insufficient time has passed since her sentencing.”
Fouch was charged with seven felonies in Sept. 2017 after toxicology reports showed she had drugs in her system at the time of a collision with a train in Henryville. The crash killed her two children, Adalynn, 5, and Wyatt, 4, who were inside the vehicle at the time of the crash.
According to the News and Tribune, Fouch pleaded guilty to two level 4 felonies for OWI causing death and was sentenced in March 2018 to 18 years in prison, with three suspended. Shortly after her sentence, she appealed, which was denied by the appellate court.
Because Judge Carmichael denied her request, Fouch can request another sentence modification in one year.
