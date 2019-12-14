Silver Alert issued for Fort Wayne man

(WAVE) - The Allen County Police Department is investigating the disappearance of an elderly man from Fort Wayne, Indiana.
James P. Studinski, 80, was last seen around 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, in Fort Wayne and is believed to be in extreme danger and may need medical help.
Studinski is a white male, 6 feet tall and weighs about 175 pounds. He has blue eyes and gray hair.
He was last seen wearing a tan baseball cap with “DOG PEOPLE” written on it, a tan jacket, orange long sleeve pullover and Levi jeans.
Studinski was driving a silver Chrysler Town and Country with Indiana license plate number 746AXV.
If you see Studinski or have any information on his whereabouts, please contact the Allen County Police Department at 260-449-3000 or 911.
