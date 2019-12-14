SnowTALK! Saturday Special

SUNDAY OVERNIGHT-MONDAY: The rain/snow line will shift north and should clear just north of Jackson/Jennings counties by sunrise. We’ll need to watch you guys carefully. Elsewhere, it’s all about the rain. There will be a heavier band of rain that will develop between Louisville and E-town southward to about Campbellsville. That exact placement of this band is still wobbling on the data. Whoever ends up in that zone could see a solid 2-4″ of rain with minor flooding becoming an issue. We’ll especially need to watch the metro in the morning hours in case that band develops closer to the city. Temperatures will vary to the 60s far south to the 30s north. Louisville likely in the middle in the 40s.