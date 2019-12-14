SnowTALK! Saturday Special

Busy radar periods ahead for us.
REST OF TODAY: Another batch of spotty light rain/sleet/snowflakes will pass through. No issues with the frozen stuff as temperatures will be above freezing.
TONIGHT: Cold, but no issues.
SUNDAY: Fine until about 4pm. That is when a band of light snow will streak out into I-64 and points north. This band of snow will continue to develop and expand northward into southern IN into the evening. Some accumulations will be possible. South of I-64, any wintry weather will warm to a plain rain.
SUNDAY OVERNIGHT-MONDAY: The rain/snow line will shift north and should clear just north of Jackson/Jennings counties by sunrise. We’ll need to watch you guys carefully. Elsewhere, it’s all about the rain. There will be a heavier band of rain that will develop between Louisville and E-town southward to about Campbellsville. That exact placement of this band is still wobbling on the data. Whoever ends up in that zone could see a solid 2-4″ of rain with minor flooding becoming an issue. We’ll especially need to watch the metro in the morning hours in case that band develops closer to the city. Temperatures will vary to the 60s far south to the 30s north. Louisville likely in the middle in the 40s.
MONDAY NIGHT-TUESDAY MORNING: The back edge of the system passes through. The rain will change to and end as brief light snow NW to SE during this period. We’ll need to watch for a quick dusting of snow across southern IN and northern KY near the Tuesday AM commute.
This is a very dynamic setup that certainly has bust potential given the weather elements taking place over relatively short distances.
It will be very important to stay close to the WAVE 3 Weather App for the latest forecasts...
BOTS!
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.