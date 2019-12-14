TRAFFIC ALERT: I-265 South lane near I-71 ramp blocked due to crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The right lane of Interstate 265 South around mile marker 34.5 has been blocked due to a crash between a passenger vehicle and an over sized load vehicle.
According to Trimarc, the crash happened around 11:40 a.m. on I-265 South just before the I-71 entrance ramp.
The driver of the passenger vehicle was injured in the crash with the over-dimensional load, and was transported to the hospital by EMS. The extent of the injuries are unknown at the moment.
The passenger vehicle has been moved to the grass and is not blocking any traffic lanes. The right lane of I-265 South will be blocked until officials finish clearing out the scene. Traffic from the I-71 entrance ramp will not be affected.
