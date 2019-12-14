UofL volleyball upsets #2 Texas to advance Elite Eight

In the fourth set, Texas powered out to an eight point lead at 19-10 on a kill by Micaya White. The Cards were hitting .333 but the Longhorn offensive arsenal was hitting at a lethal .555. Texas called timeout after a kill by Claire Chaussee cut the lead to five at 23-18. But the Longhorns scored twice for the 25-18 win. “It’s an incredible feeling. I really don’t have many words right now, said Jones. “But after winning games one and two, we had a lot of confidence going into Game 3. Didn’t go our way. Didn’t go our way in Game 4, either, but I think no matter what the outcome was going to be, we were going to go downswing and we were going to go down as a family. I think that’s what our strength was and what brought us through. It’s sweeter to know we won that way and we didn’t let what was going on on the other side of the net or the crowd break us apart. It’s sweeter to know that was going on.”