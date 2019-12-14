Volunteers pack baskets for St. John’s Christmas Food Drive

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Volunteers were as busy as Santa’s elves Friday night at Our Mother of Sorrows Church for the annual St. John’s Christmas Food Basket Drive.
They’ll give away 300 food baskets to needy families.
Each basket contains about $100 worth of groceries including a turkey, produce, milk and bread.
“We try to give families a basket that not only takes care of their Christmas dinner but also helps them with other days,” volunteer Jerry Raque said.
The holiday tradition is now in its 38th year.
