West Louisville YMCA now open to the public

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Republic Bank Foundation YMCA at 1720 West Broadway opened its doors to the public Saturday, expanding the YMCA’s presence in West Louisville.
The new, state-of-the art facility brings new health services and opportunities for the community. A $28 million investment from partners including Republic Bank, Norton Healthcare, ProRehab, and Family & Children’s Place funded the new YMCA.
Some of the amenities of the new YMCA include an indoor pool, running track, and a Best Buy Teen Tech Center that brings music production, film making, and graphic design opportunities to kids through hands-on experiences with the newest technology.
Applications for new members are being accepted, and the facility is now open for use. A dedication and ribbon cutting ceremony for the new YMCA is scheduled for Wednesday, December 18.
