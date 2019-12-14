West Louisville YMCA now open to the public

West Louisville YMCA now open to the public
The West Louisville YMCA is focused on health equity and has partnered with local organizations and companies to bring financial, family, behavioral and health services to the community. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt | December 14, 2019 at 4:47 PM EST - Updated December 14 at 4:47 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Republic Bank Foundation YMCA at 1720 West Broadway opened its doors to the public Saturday, expanding the YMCA’s presence in West Louisville.

The new, state-of-the art facility brings new health services and opportunities for the community. A $28 million investment from partners including Republic Bank, Norton Healthcare, ProRehab, and Family & Children’s Place funded the new YMCA.

Some of the amenities of the new YMCA include an indoor pool, running track, and a Best Buy Teen Tech Center that brings music production, film making, and graphic design opportunities to kids through hands-on experiences with the newest technology.

Applications for new members are being accepted, and the facility is now open for use. A dedication and ribbon cutting ceremony for the new YMCA is scheduled for Wednesday, December 18.

Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.