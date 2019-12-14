2,500 wreaths laid in Louisville to honor veterans during holidays

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Hundreds of people gave back to thousands of veterans who have passed away. The Wreaths Across America ceremony Saturday was a teaching moment to children and others in attendance.
This year, twice as many wreaths were laid at the Zachary Taylor National Cemetery. The families and service members that came to the event said that’s a reminder of how they will be treated when they are no longer here.
Robert Glover brought his daughter Colleen and her friend Sloan Roberts to the event.
“All you can do with the kids just plant the seeds and hope that they can learn,” Glover said.
He wanted to pass on a lesson about veterans in our community. Six-year-old Sloan Roberts received the message.
“[We’re] giving them something to remind them and so no one is forgetting about them,” Roberts said.
The ceremony organizer Mike King said last year families and supporters laid 1,100 wreaths. This year they laid 2,500. The army veteran said this is a sign for what to come for his generation and those coming after him.
“The goal is to not be forgotten,” King said. “We want to be appreciated for what we did regardless of your role in the military. So when you see ceremonies like this you think to yourself, hmm, maybe I won’t be forgotten when I get old and have passed away and moved on.”
King said one day he’d like to have 14,000 wreaths, one for each veteran, buried at the cemetery. To make sure no one is ever forgotten.
