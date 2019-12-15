Charlestown mayoral vote recount retains democrat Treva Hodges as winner of November election

CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WAVE) - Charlestown mayor-elect, democrat Treva Hodges will retain victory against sitting mayor, republican Bob Hall, after an official recount of votes.
According to our partners at the News and Tribune, Hodges won the election by 32 votes in the original count.
The three-person recount commission hand-counted each vote, flipping eight votes and determining Hodges as the winner with 24 votes ahead of Hall.
Hodges was ceremonially sworn into office last week, and is scheduled to take office on January 1st.
Another contest in the race has been called, and the next hearing is set for December 17.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.