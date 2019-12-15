Donations pour in for family of young mother who died in Old Louisville shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After only six days since the Game Changers and the Chestnut Street YMCA started accepting donations for the family of Kayla Percell, the mother who died in the shooting in Old Louisville December 6, toys and supplies continue to arrive.
“Kayla’s Kids” Care Goods and Toy Drive started Monday. Community activist Christopher 2X created the drive with Game Changers in partnership with the Chestnut Street YMCA and Spring Valley Funeral Home in order to collect items for Percell’s three young children.
4-year-old Antonio, 2 year-old Ty’Mekia and 1 year-old Ty’Ana live with their grandmother on their father’s side after the shooting that occurred December 6.
Percell died from a gunshot wound after an altercation between her and another female at 1st and Caldwell. The investigation is still ongoing by police.
The care good and toy drive for the family started Monday, December 9th and will continue until January 2nd.
The sizes for the clothing are as follows:
- Size 4 Toddler (Boy)
- Size 2 Toddler (Girl)
- Size 18 months (Girl)
Donations can be dropped off at the Chestnut Street YMCA located on 930 West Chestnut Street and the Spring Valley Funeral Home at 716 East Chestnut Street. Spring Valley will be matching all donations received.
