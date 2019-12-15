Following their first defeat, the Cards bounce back vs EKU

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -After a painful loss earlier in the week to Texas Tech, the Louisville Cardinals romped past Eastern Kentucky 99-67 Saturday afternoon at the KFC Yum! Center. U of L, which could lose it’s number one ranking come Monday, showed it’s still one of the nation’s top teams versus the Colonels.
The Cards blazed the nets, shooting 63% for the game and U of L’s defense was top notch as it held EKU to 36.5% shooting . Louisville’s Steven Enoch was solid, finishing with a career-best 23 points. The Cards were led by Jordan Nwora’s season-best 26 points.
Cards Malik Williams and Dwayne Sutton each tossed in 11 points for the winners.
Eastern Kentucky posted only a pair of double-figure scorers,
as Ty Taylor tallied 13 and teammate Tre King contributed 12 for the visitors.
Louisville , which led at the half, 50-32, used a 14 to 2 run early during the second half to put the Colonels away.
" We wanted to make sure that we didn’t just settle for the first shot or the quickest shot we could get", said Louisville head coach, Chris Mack. “I think our guys made some really good decisions. We weren’t perfect but I thought we made very good decisions.”
Louisville, now 10-1, is back in action against Miami, OH Wednesday night at 8:30 P.M. at the KFC Yum! Center.
