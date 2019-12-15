Hagans leads Kentucky past Georgia Tech

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -Kentucky guard Ashton Hagans scored 21 points, chalked up 7 assists and pulled down 7 rebounds to help the Wildcats pull away from Georgia Tech 67-53 on Saturday at Rupp Arena.
“There might be a better point guard in the nation (than Hagans) said UK head coach, John Calipari, but I’d have to look really closely to find one.”
“Ashton is really starting to master his skills”, Calipari added.
The Yellowjackets owned the lead midway through the first half, but then UK closed out the half on a 15 to 4 run to lead at intermission 36-30.
In the second half, Tech made a run to pull within three points of the Wildcats. Then on the next possession, UK’s Immanuel Quickley knocked down a three pointer to push his team back up by six points. Quickley finished with a career-best 16 points.
With under ten minutes to play, Hagans delivered a trey that gave the Wildcats a seven point cushion at 50-43.
Later with six minutes to go, UK’s Nick Richards score down low to give his team a twelve point advantage. Richards ended with a dozen points.
Kentucky, which improved to 8-1, will now get ready for a two-game swing in Las Vegas. The Cats will face Utah on Wednesday night followed by a showdown with highly-regarded Ohio State on Saturday.
