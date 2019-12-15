Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Prentiss Hubb scored 20 points and dealt six assists, and fellow sophomore guard Dane Goodwin added 16 points as Notre Dame carved up UCLA from 3-point range in a 75-61 victory. The Fighting Irish drained 15 of 39 shots outside the arc for 38.5%, including 13 of their first 32 while building a 53-35 lead by the 13-minute mark of the second half. It was the 50th all-time meeting between the teams whose historic intersectional rivalry, now staged just occasionally, was often the toast of college basketball in the 1970s.
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Coach Brian Kelly says No. 14 Notre Dame will concentrate on its Camping World Bowl game against Iowa State on Dec. 28 before he addresses the vacancy at offensive coordinator. Chip Long, who held the position the past three seasons, and Kelly mutually parted ways Wednesday. Kelly wouldn’t reveal the reason. But he did say that quarterbacks coach Tommy Rees and running backs coach Lance Taylor would share duties when the 10-2 Irish (No. 15 CFP) meet the 7-5 Cyclones in Orlando.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Bryce Golden scored 12 points on 4-of-5 shooting to lead No. 18 Butler’s balanced scoring attack in a 66-41 romp over Southern. The Bulldogs ran their record to 10-1 on Saturday. Sean McDermott added 11 points and Khalif Battle 10. Twelve Bulldogs played and 11 scored. The Bulldogs extended the nation’s longest nonconference home games winning streak to 57. Isaiah Rollins had 13 points for Southern, which fell to 3-8.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Marcus Burk scored 22 points as IUPUI got past Purdue Fort Wayne 74-65. Jaylen Minnett had 17 points for the Jaguars (4-8).