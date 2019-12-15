Indiana State Police arrest wrong way driver for driving while impaired

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police have arrested a man for driving the wrong way on a highway while impaired Sunday morning.
Joshua Conley, 41, of Olney, Illinois has been charged with driving while intoxicated and driving while intoxicated-endangerment.
According to police, calls came in around 2:50 a.m. to Knox County Dispatch reporting a vehicle that was driving westbound in the eastbound lane of U.S. 50 near Anson Road.
Knox County Sheriff’s Deputy Roberts spotted the vehicle continuing to drive westbound about three miles further near Mount Zion Road. The deputy was able to stop the vehicle.
Further investigation revealed that Conley, the driver of the vehicle, was impaired at the time. Conley refused to take a chemical test
Conley was booked at Knox County Jail with a $4000 cash bond. His court date has not yet been set.
