Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

OBIT-RICHARD HATCHER
Former Gary, Indiana, Mayor Richard Hatcher dead at 86
One of the first black mayors of a big U.S. city has died. Former Gary Mayor Richard Hatcher is dead at age 86. His daughter, Indiana state Rep. Ragen Hatcher, says her dad died Friday night at a Chicago hospital. Hatcher became the political face of Gary and a political force for blacks after his ground-breaking election in 1967. He had to overcome opposition from the local Democratic machine to become mayor of what was then Indiana's second-largest city. He went on to serve five terms. He also organized the 1972 National Black Political Convention in Gary and worked on Jesse Jackson's Democratic presidential campaigns in 1984 and 1988.
MARIJUANA-INDIANA
Indiana resisting marijuana trend of neighboring states
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s Republican leaders oppose taking steps toward following Michigan and Illinois in legalizing marijuana use during the upcoming legislative session. Indiana lawmakers have not seriously debated steps such as allowing medical marijuana or removing the threat of jail time for possessing small amounts of the drug, even as recreational marijuana sales have won approval in Michigan and Illinois and medical use is allowed in Ohio. Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb says he'll remain opposed as long as federal officials classify marijuana as a dangerous drug. The Democrats seeking to challenge him in next year's election all favor some level of legalization.
CONSTRUCTION SITE FATALITY
Man who died at construction site was on brink of retirement
CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — Relatives of a northwestern Indiana man who died from injuries he suffered in a construction site accident say he was on the brink of retirement after decades of working six days a week. Sixty-nine-year-old Scott Beier of Lowell died Wednesday at a hospital after he suffered serious head and chest injuries at a home construction site in Crown Point. Police say another man was a maneuvering a Bobcat excavator vehicle at the job site when he accidentally backed into Beier. The married father of five had seven grandchildren, with another on the way, and had planned to retire this winter.
INDIANA UNIVERSITY-TESTS
Indiana University could make SAT, ACT tests optional
MUNSTER, Ind. (AP) — Indiana University could soon stop requiring students to submit ACT or SAT scores with their college applications. A university spokesman says students applying for fall 2021 could have the option not to submit college standardized testing. The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that the university's Board of Trustees recently approved the policy change. IU's nine individual campuses now must approve and implement their own "test optional" admissions practice. Hundreds of colleges in recent years have made it optional for applicants to submit test scores in an effort to promote equity and diversify applicant pools.
GOSHEN THEATER RENOVATION
$1 million boost for northern Indiana theater renovation
GOSHEN, Ind. (AP) — Work toward restoring the luster of an early 1900s theater in northern Indiana is getting an unexpected $1 million boost. Leaders of the Goshen Theater Board say a family that’s remaining anonymous recently pledged $500,000 to its renovation project and it is being matched by the Community Foundation of Elkhart County. That's allowing the group to broaden the $4.2 million in work now underway. The new donation will go toward new seats, carpeting and paint and ceiling plaster repairs. The 700-seat theater dates to 1905 and fell into disrepair before the theater board took it over in 2014.
IVY TECH BUILDING DONATION
Ivy Tech giving campus building to Muncie school district
MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Ivy Tech Community College is giving a campus building that it no longer needs to the Muncie school district. Ivy Tech officials say that's the best use for the building in an industrial area of Muncie’s south side. The college has moved its administrative offices, science labs and some mechanical trades training programs from the building as it has undertaken $43 million in construction on other Muncie facilities in recent years. Muncie School Board President Jim Williams says the district will move its career center and administrative offices into the building.
PURDUE FORT WAYNE-IUPUI
Burk scores 22 to carry IUPUI past Purdue Fort Wayne 74-65
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Marcus Burk scored 22 points as IUPUI got past Purdue Fort Wayne 74-65. Jaylen Minnett had 17 points for the Jaguars (4-8).
ELECTION 2020-BUTTIGIEG-FUNDRAISERS
Swarovski crystals, $900 cabernet and a Buttigieg fundraiser
WASHINGTON (AP) — Pete Buttigieg's liberal opponents for the Democratic presidential nomination are accusing him of being beholden to big-money donors, but Buttigieg is undeterred. He is set to attend a fundraiser on Sunday in California's Napa Valley at an opulent winery. The fundraiser is a measure of the unexpected success of the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, who has vaulted into the top tier of candidates. But it also comes with perilous optics and offers a stark contrast with his more liberal rivals. A Buttigieg campaign spokesman says Buttigieg doesn't solely rely on big-dollar donations and noted he has received an outpouring of small amounts, as well.