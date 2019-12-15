Northern Kentucky mobilizing snow, ice removal crews ahead of possible winter weather event

COVINGTON, Ky. (WAVE) - Snow and ice removal crews in Northern Kentucky are preparing to head out for duty Sunday afternoon to prepare roads for a possible winter weather event.
The Kentucky Transportaion Cabinet released a statement that Snowfighters will mobilize ahead of the forecast storm in the northern part of the state, which is calling for snow and freezing rain Sunday night into Monday morning.
More than 2,000 miles of state-maintained highways will be cleared in preparation for the weather in Boone, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Harrison, Kenton, Owen, Pendleton, and Robertson counties.
There are 133 trucks available in the district to treat the state highways and interstates. 31,350 tons of salt are stored each winter season in domes located at the state maintenance facilities.
KYTC wants drivers to be prepared and travel safely in the event of winter weather. They offer the following tips for motorists to keep in mind when traveling in snowy, icy conditions:
- Put yourself in emergency mode
- Pay attention to weather advisories. Weather will impact your commute on some level.
- Travel only as necessary during major snow events. It’s better to be stuck at home than to be stuck on the road.
- Maintain a safe distance from snowplows and other heavy highway equipment.
- Do not pass snowplows on the shoulder.
- Allow time for a slower commute.
- Winterize vehicles.
- Supply vehicles with blankets, flash light and an emergency supply kit.
- Know before you go. Visit goky.ky.gov and download the free Waze app to check traffic conditions before you travel.
- Eliminate distractions while driving.
- Cooperate with the expectations of the Quick Clearance law, which requires drivers to move vehicles to the shoulder in the event of a non-injury crash.
