Police searching for missing 25-year-old last seen in Laurel County

By Dustin Vogt | December 15, 2019 at 5:56 PM EST - Updated December 15 at 5:56 PM

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are currently searching for a missing 25-year-old woman last seen Sunday afternoon in Laurel County.

Kayla F. Ray of London, Ky., was last seen off KY-1228 in Northern Laurel County, and was reported as missing December 15th at 4:00 p.m.

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Deputy continues to investigate.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Ray is asked to call the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at (606) 864-6600 or (606) 878-7000.

