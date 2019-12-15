Sensory Christmas party gives guests holiday fun without being overwhelmed

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Sometimes, the lights and sounds at a holiday party can be too overwhelming for some. On Saturday, the Chestnut Street Family YMCA and non-profit organization Auttieworld partnered together to create the “Give a Child a Smile” Sensory Christmas Party.
The party was designed and organized for children on the autism spectrum to not feel overwhelmed. The sensory friendly event included free food, drinks, books, and gifts.
Local community members made appearances, including Metro Council President David James showing up as Santa and members of Louisville Fire & Rescue.
Auttieworld, an all volunteer non-profit organization from Louisville, was created to give opportunities and resources for anyone diagnosed with Autism Spectrum (ASD).
WAVE 3 News reporter Nick Picht was the emcee for the event.
