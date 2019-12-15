Southern Indiana man calls 911 accidentally, arrested due to previous warrant

BARTHOLOMEW CO, Ind. (WAVE) - A southern Indiana man has been arrested after an accidental call to 911.
The Bartholomew County Sheriff said that deputies responded to a 911 call at the 300 block of Daughery Street Saturday night.
Aaron Allman, 48, from Columbus, Indiana told dispatchers he had accidentally dialed 911, telling them everything was fine and that he didn’t need any help.
Officers responded to the call despite this, and were able to confirm that Allman had a warrant out for his arrest. Allman was taken into custody and was transported to the Bartholomew County Jail.
Sheriff Matt Myers posted on Facebook, “Thank you, Mr. Allman, for giving us a call to pick you up. doesn’t get any better then this. Lock your cell phone when not using.”
