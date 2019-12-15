Volunteers in New Albany serve meals, holiday cheer for homeless at Bicknell Park

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - Volunteers made sure that members of the homeless community had a holiday meal Sunday as “We the People of New Albany” hosted a Christmas picnic at Bicknell Park.
Every week, “We the People of New Albany”, a community outreach group hands out non-perishable items, snacks, clothing, and hygiene products to those in need.
For the Christmas picnic, Santa showed up to the park bringing presents and Christmas cheer. On average, the group serves about 70 people each week.
“I’ve seen true miracles happen. Getting people into rehab, getting them off the streets," Volunteer Rob Ellnor said. "That’s the main goal is to get these guys in a better place in their life.”
The group is always in need of more volunteers willing to help. For more information on “We the People of New Albany”, visit their Facebook page.
