Beshear signs executive order to ease access to health care

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Andy Beshear is staying true to his campaign promises and has announced his plan to break down barriers between Kentuckians and health care.
One of the major changes involves lifting the Kentucky health requirement that required community engagement hours to qualify for health insurance.
The community engagement required 80 hours a month of either working, volunteering, or job searching to qualify for Medicaid.
Beshear said these changes should allow Kentuckians to have insurance for their families until they can afford their own.
"I will not allow burdensome roadblocks and unnecessary red tape to stand in the way of the health and well-being of Kentuckians," Beshear said. "If we are going to move forward as a Commonwealth, and build a bigger and brighter future for all our families, we must first ensure they have access to health care."
The work requirement laws were blocked by courts before they ever took effect.
