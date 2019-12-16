Buying toys for the holidays? Keep these things in mind

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - All I want for Christmas is a trip to the ER...said no one ever! The toys under your tree could spell trouble for your children.
Most toys are safe, but there are still several of them that cause a staggering number of trips to the hospital.
According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, 226,100 kids were treated in emergency departments for toy-related injuries in 2018.
Here are five things to think about before clicking the checkout button, according to Norton Healthcare:
- Read the label: How many of us actually read the warning labels? Well, we should. Warning labels give important information about how to use a toy, appropriate ages and whether there are unforeseen small parts. Labels also will tell you if the toy contains lead, which, believe it or not, is still found in toys.
- Remove any loose ribbons or strings: These can lead to strangulation or choking.
- Be mindful of other children in the home: While a toy might be appropriate for one child in the household, it might be unsafe for younger siblings. Toys with small parts, for example, are popular with kids over age 5 but can pose a great choking danger for those under 3.
- Beware of button batteries: Each year in the U.S. more than 2,800 kids are treated in emergency rooms after swallowing button batteries, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics. These batteries not only pose a choking hazard, but if swallowed they can erode the lining of internal organs without any initial signs or symptoms.
"They may swallow them and these things will dissolve in the intestines in a couple of hours which is a very critical injury," Sharon Rengers, from Norton Children's Prevention and Wellness, said. "So if you ever have a toy that has a button battery or key fob and you've lost it, you need to be really careful and make sure the kids didn't swallow that. If you think they might have it's probably a good idea to take them to the emergency department."
- Don’t forget the helmet: If your children have their hearts set on a new bike, skateboard, scooter or other riding equipment, be sure to include a helmet to keep them safe while they’re having fun.
